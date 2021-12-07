Trail RCMP are looking for the driver of a silver truck that damaged a sign in the parking log of A&W on Saturday morning.

Police say the truck was turning left from Highway 3B onto Bay Avenue when it lost control, slid over the sidewalk and hit the sign. It was knocked from its cemented base and required repairs.

The road was covered with snow at time time.

The truck drove away. Police are asking if you saw the incident, or know who the driver was, to contact them.

Extortion attempt foiled

RCMP say a 75-year-old Trail man reported Saturday that someone was trying to extort him through Facebook after he sent them some “sensitive information.”

The gentleman did the right thing calling the RCMP immediately and prevented the situation from spiralling out of control, Sgt. Mike Wicentowich said in a news release. The investigating officer was able to help him manage the situation and end the possible extortion.

First aid kits, grease gun stolen

A thief broke into a locked commercial truck in the 2700 block of Highway Drive in Trail sometime Sunday and stole a Milwaukee cordless grease gun, Oxygen first aid kit, and Level 3 first aid kit. The three items are valued at approximately $1,500.

Pranksters prefer payphones

A 911 call made from the payphone at the Trail Memorial Centre on Saturday evening turned out to be a prank call made by young children.

Calls like this tie up valuable police resources and can result in unintended consequences,” Wicentowich said. “We received a number of prank calls from this particular phone and ask the public to watch out for any potential misuse during public events.

Vehicle impounded

A 21-year-old Rossland man’s vehicle was pulled over early Sunday on Columbia Avenue for suspected drunk driving. Police say the man provided a breath sample and failed. He was issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition and his vehicle was impounded for up to 30 days.

Well-being check results in ticket

On Sunday, RCMP received a report about a Trail woman passed out in her vehicle on Forrest Drive in Warfield. Officers located the woman and her vehicle. She was fine, but it was discovered she did not have valid insurance and her vehicle had a number of defects. The woman was issued a $598 fine. Her vehicle was towed and impounded.

Scooter cover stolen

RCMP say a black DHL brand scooter cover was stolen from a home n the 1700 block of Columbia Avenue, in Trail on Nov. 27 The cover is worth $600 and is believed to still be in the area.

Truck and dog theft proves false

A Rossland man thought his truck and his dog were stolen Saturday afternoon from the 2000 block of Washington Street. But it turned out to be a false alarm. His sister had actually taken the vehicle and his dog.