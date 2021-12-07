Police are looking for two vehicles stolen from the Castlegar area over the weekend.

RCMP say a red Hyundai Santa Fe was stolen while parked in the 300 block area on Ootischenia Road. It vanished sometime between 3 p.m. Friday and 9:15 a.m. Saturday.

The second vehicle, a white 2007 GMC Sierra pickup truck with a white canopy and black roof racks, was taken from a parking lot in the 1900 block of 6th Avenue. It was reported stolen at 8:21 p.m. Saturday and was swiped while the owner was at work.

RCMP ask anyone with information on the thefts to call them at 250-365-7721.