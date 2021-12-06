The provincial government will provide Selkirk College with $450,000 to expands its offerings for co-op placements, internships, and other workplace learning programs.

In addition, the nursing street outreach program will expand from the Nelson and Trail campuses to Castlegar. The initiative provides nursing students opportunities to work with people with mental health and other challenges in partnership with community service providers.

“For nursing students at Selkirk College, practical experience means being better prepared for many different kinds of work,” said Kootenay West MLA Katrine Conroy.

“I’m really glad to see the nursing street outreach program being expanded to Castlegar. Not only does this mean better training for students, but it’s another level of support for people in need, helping us build a safer, healthier community for everyone.”

The funding will also result in the creation of a career passport for students in the school of business, and create a new position known as employer engagement and recruitment officer.