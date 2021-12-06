Being a police officer isn’t just about solving crime, as three calls Trail RCMP responded to late last month demonstrate.

According to a news release, twice in three days, police were called to a home in the 2000 block of Daniel Street to help an 89-year-old woman stuck in her bathroom.

In the first case, a neighbour heard her shouting for help and called police. They arrived to find her trapped in the bathroom because the door handle fell off. She was rescued without incident.

Three days later, they responded to another call at the same home after the woman triggered her medical alarm. She was stuck again due to a faulty lock. Once again, she was fine.

Police say they’ll help her get the lock fixed.

In an unrelated incident, police were called to a downtown Trail hotel for a complaint about noisy children running up and down the hallways.

Sgt. Mike Wicentowich says officers spoke with an en employee “who was having a difficult time resolving the situation and appeared to be at her wits’ end trying to control a mob of excited kids.”

Officers located and spoke to the children and their parents, who quickly resolved the situation. There were no further incidents.