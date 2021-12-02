Trail RCMP are asking you to lock your cars and keep valuables out of your vehicles after five reports of thefts over three days at the end of November.

Sgt. Mike Wicentowich says in most on the incidents, the vehicles were unlocked. Items stolen included a laptop, wallets, and cash. In three cases, the thief stole a credit card and used to buy things afterward.

The incidents happened in the 600 block of Hendry Street, the 2000 block of Third Avenue, the 100 block of Rossland Avenue, and the 1500 block of Columbia Avenue.

Trail RCMP conducts regular nightly patrols, Wicentowich said in a news release. This helps to deter and reduce theft from vehicles and other crimes; however, does not prevent crime from happening. We continue to ask the public to remove valuables and lock their vehicles.

Thefts from vehicles are often crimes of opportunity with thieves taking advantage of unsecured doors and windows to steal valuables left unattended or out in plain view, he adds.

While police sometimes catch the offenders, he says they can’t be everywhere at once, so it’s much better to take simple steps to reduce your chances of being targeted.