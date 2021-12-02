The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary says it’s high time cell towers were built to serve the Paulson pass on Highway 3 as well as Highway 33.

Chair Linda Worley says they’re sending a letter to the provincial government asking for it to pay for the infrastructure needed to provide cell coverage.

Worley says their request is timely given the provincial state of emergency and the closure of Highways 1 and 5. It’s believed up to 525 per cent more traffic is travelling Highway 3 as a result, she said.

Worley says that increases the chances of more accidents.

“Cell service would benefit stranded and injured motorists, emergency responders, highways crews and other workers,” she says. “We’ve all travelled those roads and know that you’re very vulnerable on high elevation roads. It’s been much needed in our area and across the province for a long time.”

Worley says climate change may mean more frequent weather events that affect mountain highways.

Worley says it’s the first time they’ve passed a motion on the subject, although it has been discussed at the Union of BC Municipalities.

“It’s just time that some action was taken,” she says.