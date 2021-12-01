Trail RCMP are urging local businesses to take measures to prevent theft following an attempted break-in in the 2000 block of Washington Street in Rossland on Friday.

Police say they were called at about 6:15 a.m. after the business owner discovered someone had tried to break the lock on the back door. However, the owner had fortified the back door with a bar, which prevented it from opening.

RCMP recommend business owners consider using audible and monitored alarm systems in combination with surveillance cameras to prevent and deter thefts and break-ins, says Sgt. Mike Wicentowich,

RCMP will respond to triggered alarms with priority response when notified by a property representative or business owner. Additionally, fortifying a door with an internal bar can prevent access even if a lock is compromised.

If you have any information about this incident, contact the Trail and Greater District RCMP at 250-364-2566.