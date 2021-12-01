The Kootenay International Hockey League has fined the Beaver Valley Nitehawks and suspended their head coach for eight games for violating the league’s COVID-19 vaccination policy.

The league said Wednesday the punishment comes after the Nitehawks dressed two players who were not fully vaccinated.

“We have a league policy that we agreed was in the best interest of the health and safety of everyone in our league, not just the players but our team staff, our league staff, our fans, our volunteers, our billets” commissioner Jeff Dubois said.

“We take that policy policy seriously. Our expectation is for our teams to abide by that policy and in instances where that doesn’t happen, the punishments can be severe.”

Head coach Terry Jones has been absent from the Nitehawks bench since the league began its investigation on Nov. 15. He is eligible to return when Beaver Valley visits Fernie on Dec. 11.

Dubois said the players involved will not be disciplined, as monitoring of vaccination status was the responsibility of team staff. The entire Nitehawks team is now fully vaccinated, he added.

The team will not forfeit any points in the standings, as often happens when teams dress ineligible players.

Dubois said the Nitehawks are being punished for a violation of the league’s COVID-19 policy, but they did not consider the players ineligible under Hockey Canada registration rules.