Record high temperatures were smashed in several West Kootenay communities Wednesday, according to Environment Canada, including one mark that stood for 95 years.

Castlegar reached 14 degrees, breaking the old record high for Dec. 1 of 10 degrees, set in 2012. Trail reached 13.1, compared to the old mark of 10.7 established in 2012.

Creston hit 15.5 degrees, which broke the old record of 10.6 set in 1926. In Nakusp, it reached 15 degrees, breaking a record of 11.7 established in 1972.

Nelson got up to 13.4, nearly five degrees warmer than the old record of 8.5 from 1995.

However, forecaster Chris Cowan at the Southeast Fire Centre says the moisture stream for the Pacific is gradually sliding south, and temperatures will decrease today, although they will still be well above seasonal norms in the valleys.

“By Friday we’re into a more seasonal, though not cold, type of air. It should brighten up a bit too.”

As far as snow is concerned, Cowan says another storm Friday/Saturday could deposit 10 to 15 cm on the mountains.