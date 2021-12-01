It could get up to 12 degrees in Castlegar today, breaking the old record high for Dec. 1 of 10 degrees, set in 2012.

“We shouldn’t have too much trouble getting above that today,” says forecaster Chris Cowan at the Southeast Fire Centre. “There is enough wind in the atmosphere to mix the air up and we’ll get increasing temperatures in the valley with the little bit of wind out there.”

However, Cowan says the moisture stream for the Pacific is gradually sliding south, and temperatures will decrease tomorrow, although they will still be well above seasonal norms in the valleys.

“By Friday we’re into a more seasonal, though not cold, type of air. It should brighten up a bit too.”

As far as snow is concerned, Cowan says another storm Friday/Saturday could deposit 10 to 15 cm on the mountains.