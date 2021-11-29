The yellow areas on this map are under a high streamflow advisory. (Courtesy BC River Forecast Centre)

The BC River Forecast Centre has issued a high streamflow advisory for streams in southeast BC.

This advisory initially affected the eastern and northern areas of the Regional District of Central Kootenay, including the Duncan River and tributaries, but has since been expanded to the entire region.

You’re advised to stay clear of the fast flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks during the high streamflow period.

The RDCK emergency operations centre says the risk of landslides is enhanced with the possibility of debris flow and rock fall during intense rainfall or rapid snowmelt.

“Having watched what has occurred throughout the province over the last couple of weeks, it is imperative residents take these warnings seriously and know what risks exist in and around their community,” said Chris Johnson, RDCK manager of community sustainability. “At this point, the best strategy is to stay informed by monitoring the local weather and current stream flows.”

Johnson said Highway 31 was closed Sunday near Ainsworth due to a slide, but has since reopened.

The RDCK encourages residents to remain prepared for unexpected events or emergencies by making a plan and having a household emergency kit and a grab and go bag. Information about evacuation orders and alerts in the RDCK can be found on the RDCK website. For details about evacuations and emergency preparedness, along with other resources, visit http://www.rdck.ca/eocinfo.