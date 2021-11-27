News Health Canada recalls some Old Spice and Secret aerosol deodorants after carcinogen detected SHARE ON: Ashley Roberts, staff Saturday, Nov. 27th, 2021 Health Canada has issued a recall for eight specific brands of Secret and Old Spice aerosol spray antiperspirants and deodorants. Issued Friday, the health agency says the cancer-causing chemical benzene was detected. The recall affects 1.4 million units sold in Canada between November 2019 and November 23rd, 2021. Health Canada says if you have the products in your home to stop using them, throw them out and contact the company for reimbursement. The agency says exposure to benzene can cause cancers including leukemia and other blood cancers but according to the Environmental Protection Agency daily exposure to the recalled products at the levels found in the testing would not cause adverse health issues. There have been no reports of incidents or injuries from using these products. Here is a list of the affected products from Health Canada: Old Spice Sweat Defense Pure Sport Plus Dry Spray Anti-perspirant/Deodorant; 107 g 037000728870 Old Spice Sweat Defense Stronger Swagger Dry Spray Anti-perspirant/Deodorant; 107 g 037000728863 Old Spice Sweat Defense Ultimate Captain Dry Spray Anti-perspirant/Deodorant; 107 g 012044029053 Secret Baby Powder 24 H Aerosol Antiperspirant/Deodorant Spray; 122 g 056100008965 Secret Dry Spray Lavender Anti-perspirant/Deodorant; 107 g 037000729587 Secret Dry Spray Waterlily Anti-perspirant/Deodorant; 107 g 037000729600 Secret Outlast Completely Clean Dry Spray Anti-perspirant/Deodorant; 107 g 037000747765 Secret Outlast Protecting Powder Dry Spray Anti-perspirant/Deodorant; 107 g 037000747826