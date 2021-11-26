Trail’s premier festival will return May 4 to 8, 2022, provided that Interior Health loosens pandemic restrictions by Jan. 31.

Mayor Lisa Pasin says the Silver City Days committee feels that would give them enough lead time to plan both indoor and outdoor events.

“Families love it. [There’s] the indoor cafe with all of the entertainment, the parade, the Miss Trail pageant. There’s a lot to look forward to. Hopefully health restrictions will lift and we’ll be able to host the event [in 2022].”

The event has been cancelled for the past two years due to COVID-19.