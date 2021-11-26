Trail RCMP were called Saturday after two men got in a fight over a chocolate bar.

Police say it began when a 72-year-old man ate a 51-year-old man’s chocolate bar without his knowledge. A confrontation over the consumed candy escalated into a shoving and punching match.

Police arrived at the home in the 900 block of Aspen Street where the conflict took place and removed the 51-year-old from the home for the night.

Both men declined to pursue criminal charges over the incident and made up the next day.

No word what kind of chocolate bar it was.

Downtown fires

RCMP say two fires over the weekend in Trail were believed to have been lit by someone trying to keep warm.

On Saturday, Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue responded to a call of a small fire on a property in the 1100 block of Dewdney Avenue. It was quickly put out was minor soot damage to a nearby building.

Then on Sunday, an officer responded to a small fire on a property in the 1300 block of Pine Avenue. The officer put it out without issue.

Benzodiazepine warning

RCMP say recent testing of fentanyl samples has confirmed the presence of benzodiazepine analogs.

“When someone takes benzodiazepines together with opioids, it increases the risk of overdose and death. The use of Naloxone (Narcan) has no effect against an overdose of benzodiazepines,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.

Check stop finds everyone sober

On Friday, Trail RCMP conducted a road safety check stop at the intersection of Bluebird Road and Highway 3B in Fruitvale. They say they checked “numerous” vehicles and determined all drivers were sober.

However, a $276 fine was issued to one driver for having no license and a $598 fine was issued to another for having no insurance.

Snow problem

On Saturday, police were called into a dispute about one neighbour dumping snow into another’s yard in the 1100 block of Second Avenue. The officer spoke to the offending neighbour, who agreed to stop.