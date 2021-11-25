NewsRegional News East Trail crash slows morning traffic SHARE ON: Greg Nesteroff, staff Thursday, Nov. 25th, 2021 A two-vehicle crash slowed traffic this morning in East Trail. (Vista Radio photo) One woman was taken to hospital to be treated for neck pain following a two-vehicle collision just off of the Victoria Street bridge in East Trail this morning. RCMP say the incident happened shortly before 6 a.m. at Bailey Street and Second Avenue, one of more frequent locations for crashes in the city. A Volkswagen bug heading east struck a Jeep Cherokee travelling south. Police are investigating whether the bug’s driver was trying to beat a yellow light. No ticket has yet been issued. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. Although traffic was slowed, it did not close the road. Tags: Trail