The number of new COVID-19 cases in the West Kootenay/Boundary continues to decline overall, according to the latest figures from the BC Centre for Disease Control.

The region saw 20 new cases reported between Nov. 14 and 20, down from 23 the previous week.

Notably, there were no new cases in Trail, down from two the week before. Contrast that with the period of Sept. 19-25, when there were 79 new cases in Trail.

Kettle Valley also had no new cases, down from two, and Kootenay Lake had none for a second straight week. Creston had one, down from five, and Castlegar held steady at one.

Nelson, however, had seven cases, up from three. Arrow Lakes also had seven, compared to four the previous week.

Grand Forks fell to four from six.