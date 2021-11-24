NewsRegional News Garage burns in Shavers Bench SHARE ON: Greg Nesteroff, staff Wednesday, Nov. 24th, 2021 (Photo submitted by Kootenay Boundary Fire Rescue) A garage burned in Trail’s Shavers Bench neighbourhood Tuesday evening. Kootenay Boundary Fire Rescue says 22 firefighters responded shortly after 7:30 p.m. to the 2000 block of 6th Avenue. Twenty-two firefighters from Trail and Warfield responded and spent about 45 minutes getting it under control. “With a quick response time we were able to contain the fire to the building of origin,” Capt. Grant Tyson said in a news release. The building and its contents were heavily damaged by fire, but there were no injuries. The cause is under investigation, but it’s not considered suspicious. (Photo submitted by Kootenay Boundary Fire Rescue) Tags: fireTrail