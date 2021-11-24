A garage burned in Trail’s Shavers Bench neighbourhood Tuesday evening.

Kootenay Boundary Fire Rescue says 22 firefighters responded shortly after 7:30 p.m. to the 2000 block of 6th Avenue.

Twenty-two firefighters from Trail and Warfield responded and spent about 45 minutes getting it under control.

“With a quick response time we were able to contain the fire to the building of origin,” Capt. Grant Tyson said in a news release.

The building and its contents were heavily damaged by fire, but there were no injuries.

The cause is under investigation, but it’s not considered suspicious.