The Regional District of Central Kootenay is inviting community feedback on two options for the reimagination of Campbell Field at the Playmor Junction in South Slocan.

The options are high-level concepts, developed based on input from the community through a survey campaign in the fall of 2020. While the two options are similar, the first one has a greater focus on the indoor elements, and the second one has a greater focus on outdoor elements.

The two options, along with background information and photos, are being presented on panels for the community to review. After viewing the panels and the two options, people can provide their feedback via an online or print form. Key community groups and stakeholders will also be invited to provide feedback on the concepts.

Starting today, the panels can be viewed at the following locations during regular open hours:

Nelson & District Community Complex

Castlegar & District Community Complex

Slocan Valley Rec Commission office, Slocan Park

Campbell Field tennis court, located opposite Mount Sentinel Secondary School

Online at www.rdck.ca/CampbellField

The deadline for providing feedback is Dec. 17.

A virtual public information session is also planned for Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 6:30 p.m. Details to access the virtual session will be available on the website.

“I am grateful for the community’s involvement in the process so far, and thanks to their input we now have these concepts to inspire further refinement,” said area director Walter Popoff. “I look forward to seeing how the community wishes to make use of this land for everyone’s recreational benefit.”

The concept will be revised as necessary based on the feedback received. Cost estimates will be developed to accompany the concept. These include capital costs (the cost to build the facility) and operating costs (how much it will cost to run the facility). An entire site plan will be developed showing outdoor amenities and where the recreation facility will be situated.

Located at the Playmor Junction, adjacent to Mount Sentinel Secondary and the Slocan Valley Rail Trail, Campbell Field was gifted to the RDCK in 2016 by the South Slocan Sports Association. In the fall of 2020, the RDCK sought feedback from the community through a number of surveys to learn about the community’s priorities and preferences for indoor and outdoor recreation. More than 1,200 responses from individuals, user groups and students were submitted.

To access the concept panels online, provide your feedback, and read the survey results report visit www.rdck.ca/CampbellField.