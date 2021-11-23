The Regional District of Central Kootenay has issued a water quality advisory for users on the South Slocan water system.

They say it’s due to elevated turbidity levels resulting from recent heavy rainfall.

While health risks are considered low, the RDCK recommends that children, the elderly, people with weakened immune systems, and anyone seeking additional protection drink boiled water or a safe alternative until further notice.

The South Slocan system draws its water from Watt’s Brook and Smokey Creek and has 51 active connections.

A new treatment plant was installed in 2010.