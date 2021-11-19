The Canadian Red Cross has opened up donations to help with ongoing flooding in B.C.

Officials with the Red Cross said the funds raised will help carry out relief, recovery, resiliency and risk reduction activities.

Relief will be carried out at both the individual and community levels.

Red Cross officials said they have been requested to provide support in some regions on behalf of local authorities.

They said the support includes providing temporary lodging and handing out food vouchers, clothing, and personal hygiene items to people evacuated from their homes.

People wanting to donate can do so on the Canadian Red Cross website.