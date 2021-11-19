Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine has been greenlit for kids 5 to 11 years old in Canada.

This marks the country’s first COVID-19 vaccine to be authorized for use in the age group.

Health Canada received the application from Pfizer-BioNTech to expand its vaccine to the age group on October 18th, shortly after it was given the go-ahead for children 12 to 15 years old on May 5th.

The agency has authorized a lower dose for kids under 11, almost a third of the normal dose normally given to those 12 and older.

Officials say the decision is backed by clinical trial data that showed the vaccine was 90.7 per cent effective in children 5 to 11 years old with no serious side effects reported.