Rossland introduces new community fund Greg Nesteroff, staff Friday, Nov. 19th, 2021 The City of Rossland is making $50,000 available this year and next through a new community support fund. The money is part of a provincial Safe Restart grant the city received last year of $1.2 million. Eligible community groups can seek one-time grants of up to $5,000, which is meant to offset costs related to financial pressures from COVID-19. Applications will be accepted on an ongoing basis and approved each month until the money is used up. To apply and see the full criteria, go to https://www.rossland.ca/covid-support