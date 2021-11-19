The City of Rossland is making $50,000 available this year and next through a new community support fund.

The money is part of a provincial Safe Restart grant the city received last year of $1.2 million.

Eligible community groups can seek one-time grants of up to $5,000, which is meant to offset costs related to financial pressures from COVID-19.

Applications will be accepted on an ongoing basis and approved each month until the money is used up.