The risk of floods as a result of heavy rain over the past few days appears to be over in the Regional District of Central Kootenay.

Emergency operations manager Chris Johnson says they have been watching the march of weather systems across the province for the last six weeks and observed some flows that were very unusual for November.

He says while it’s difficult to monitor every stream, they did keep a close eye Duhamel Creek on the North Shore and the Yahk River at Moyie. However, he is not aware of any major problems.

“I say that from a 30,000-foot perspective. I’m sure some people were certainly dealing with some things from the amount of rain we got. But compared to our neighbours further west, [it was] not even near the same category.

“All in all, it’s a pretty fortunate scenario for us, especially given that you never want to see emergencies that are so widespread that no one gets a decent allotment of resources.”

Johnson says RDCK encourages residents to prepare for unexpected events or emergencies by making a plan and having a household emergency kit and a grab and go bag.