An out-of-town hockey fan excited about his team’s win over the Beaver Valley Nitehawks on Friday irritated locals by setting off fireworks, according to RCMP.

Police say they received a complaint shortly after the game ended about a man causing a disturbance in the parking lot of the Beaver Valley Arena in Fruitvale.

When officers arrived, they found a 64-year-old Golden man celebrating the Rockets’ victory by, well, launching rockets.

“The man, in extremely good spirits, reduced his celebration back down to earthly levels and departed the area without incident,” police reported.

Stolen Warfield truck recovered

Police have recovered a Toyota Tacoma that was stolen from a home in the 300 block of Willow Drive in Warfield last month. RCMP say it turned up Thursday in the 1900 block of Second Avenue. A forensic team will examine the truck. At the time it was stolen the truck was unlocked, but the owner stated he had the keys.

Road safety check in Beaver Falls

RCMP say they checked about 80 drivers and vehicles in a road safety stop on Friday evening in Beaver Falls. Three drivers passed a roadside alcohol-screening test, administered by an officer using an approved screening device.

Another theft from a vehicle

On Saturday morning, RCMP received a report of the theft of safety glasses and vehicle registration papers from an unlocked vehicle in the 2100 block of Second Avenue in Trail. The owner believed the theft occurred sometime overnight.

Mattress problems

On Sunday morning police came across a 28-year-old woman with a mattress hanging off the back of her vehicle that obstructed view of her taillights. The woman told officers that mattress had already fallen off her vehicle once. She was waiting for help friends to deal with the mattress. Once they arrived, they tried to bend the mattress into a taco shape to fit into the back of the vehicle.