More than 50 volunteers and a helicopter searched Red Mountain over the weekend for Gary Camozzi, the Rossland-area man who has not been seen or heard from in nearly two weeks.

However, while his last known camp was located, there was no sign of Camozzi, himself.

RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich said there have been sightings of Camozzi, 71, and he may have visited Nelson recently.

“We believe that he is likely still in the Rossland area,” Wicentowich said. “Mr. Camozzi lives outdoors year round. We are asking the public to continue to look for him and call Trail RCMP to provide any sightings or tips about his whereabouts.”

Camozzi has lived in Rossland for most of his life and is well known in Rossland.

“Community members have collectively looked out for him and his wellbeing over the past many years,” Wicentowich said. “This investigation remains a top priority for Trail RCMP and we will continue to try locate Mr. Camozzi.”

Wicentowich thanked local search and rescue organizations involved in the weekend search.