The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary is watching river levels in the wake of heavy precipitation around the province that has caused rock and mudslides, flooding, and highway closures.

But emergency manager Mark Stephens says so far they have not seen anything that to raise the alarm.

“Our rivers are responding quite well,” he says. “Precipitation amounts across the regional district have been relatively subdued compared to the levels they’ve seen down at the coast.

“We’ve seen about 10-15 mm in parts of our region. Our rivers are responding accordingly and have come up a little bit, but they’re still well below even a one-year return.”

Stephens says they’re monitoring the Kettle, West Kettle, Granby, and Columbia Rivers along with various tributaries.

The RDKB urges residents to be aware of changing weather and water levels, as well as debris flows and encourages everyone to sign up for its emergency notification system at https://ca.voyent-alert.com/ vras/client.html#!/user- registration