RCMP say they seized a loaded shotgun after pulling over a suspected drunk driver in Trail this month.

Police say they stopped a vehicle in the 900 block of Glover Road on Nov. 6. A man in his 30s was given a roadside breath test, which did not detect alcohol.

However, the man told police that he had been drinking and using meth. A search of the vehicle found the weapon as well as what police believe to be crack and meth.

They discovered the man also had an outstanding warrant for breaching court conditions. He was ticketed for driving without a license and released on a promise to appear in court.