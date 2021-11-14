This plaque will soon be placed in Trail's Gyro Park. Photo submitted by Eileen Pedersen

A plaque that commemorates the stonemasons who supervised the construction of Trail’s iconic rock walls has finally found a permanent home.

City council has given its blessing to placing it in Gyro Park, and will provide a grant of about $6,100 to make it happen.

Eileen Pedersen, who has long been involved with the Rock Wall Project, says the bronze plaque was created four years ago but they have had some difficulty finding a place to put it.

Originally it was proposed to go outside the Riverfront Centre, but that idea fell through. Next, they were given a spot in Jubilee Park, but the park doesn’t actually have any rock walls, just some stone planters.

Gyro Park was also suggested, but there were concerns that it might interfere with underground wiring to the concession stand. Pedersen says those concerns have now been put to rest.

The plaque, which measures about one foot by two feet, will be bolted to a rock that will be moved from a donor’s yard, and placed on a concrete apron between the concession and the walkway to Sunningdale. City of Trail public works staff will do the work.

“We hope to get it somewhere in the park where it will be accessible and viewable to most people,” Pedersen says. “There’s sort of been a resurgence in interest in the stone work around Trail. This is a great highlight to feature.”

The plaque reads “Trail’s Stonemasons 1927-1967” and lists their names, dates of birth, and dates of death.

Among them, only Luigi Bedin is still alive. Pedersen said they hope he will be present when the plaque is unveiled next spring.

They also have to amend the plaque to note that Guglielmo Di Domenico died this year, about a month before his 104th birthday.