Selkirk College will receive $150,000 in provincial funding for new technology and trades equipment upgrades at its campuses in Nelson, Castlegar, and Trail.

A government news release says the funds will support a number of programs including digital fabrication and design, fine wood working, geographic information systems, health care assistant, milling/machining, nursing, and welding. The upgraded equipment will be available at the Tenth Street and Silver King campuses in Nelson, as well as the Castlegar and Trail campuses.

The announcement was made jointly by Kootenay West MLA Katrine Conroy and Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Anderson, both of them Selkirk College alumnae.

“It was such a great place for me to start my education,” Anderson says. “The smaller class sizes, the fact I was able to live at home, it was a really great foundation for me to start out with.”

Anderson took university transfer courses for her undergrad in international relations at the Castlegar campus as well as online courses.

Selkirk College is one of 20 institutions across the province that are each receiving up to $150,000 to buy equipment for trades and technology programs, with a total government investment of $3 million.