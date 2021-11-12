A diesel fuel spill Wednesday afternoon in Trail has been cleaned up.

Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue says a dump truck leaked fuel from Rossland Avenue across the Victoria Street bridge, and up Second Avenue to Fourth and Park.

A highways contractor and Selkirk Paving responded and worked with the City of Trail to put down sand to mitigate the spill.

Firefighters plugged the leak in the dump truck’s saddle tank.