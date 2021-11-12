The dirt bike seen on the left was stolen this month from a carport in Warfield. (Photo submitted by Trail RCMP)

Trail RCMP are trying to find a stolen dirtbike.

They say it’s a yellow and black 1975 Yamaha GT80 and was swiped from a carport in the 200 block of Currie St. in Warfield on Nov. 4. It’s worth about $1,000.

In other news, police say a 29-year-old city man could face charges of possession of a dangerous weapon and breach of conditions.

On Nov. 5, they received a complaint about someone waving a knife in the air in the 700 block of Victoria Street.

They detained a suspect, who they discovered was prohibited from possessing knives.