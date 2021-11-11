Trail saw a small increase in new COVID-19 cases in the latest figures from the BC Centre for Disease Control.

From Oct. 31 to Nov. 6, Trail had seven cases, up from five the previous week. Castlegar stood at three, down from four the week before.

Nelson had five new cases. That was unchanged from the previous week. There was one new case on Kootenay Lake, up from zero the previous period. Creston was down to four new cases from 11.

There were no new cases in Kettle Valley or Arrow Lakes. Grand Forks had six new cases, up from zero the previous period.