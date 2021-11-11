Linda Worley is the new chair of the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary. (Submitted by RDKB)

Linda Worley has been elected chair of the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary board of directors.

Worley, the director for electoral Area B (Lower Columbia-Old Glory), defeated Area A (Beaver Valley) director Ali Grieve in a vote by directors at their statutory meeting Wednesday. The vote total was not disclosed.

Worley was first elected to office in 2010.

Christina Lake director Grace McGregor was re-elected as board vice-chair for a fifth consecutive term, defeating Rossland director Andy Morel.

McGregor has served as her area’s director since 2005. Both the board chair and vice-chair serve a one-year term and are chosen by their fellow directors at a statutory meeting.

“I would like to thank the board of directors for electing me chair for the coming year,” Worley said in a news release.

“I will, as always, endeavor to represent the will of the board and respectfully listen and hear the diverse voices around our region. I will continue to advocate for the board and our communities.” Worley added she looks forward to working with McGregor and learning from her “vast experience and knowledge.”

McGregor echoed Worley’s sentiments, saying she is delighted to work with the new chair. “I am grateful to the board for once again placing its faith in me,” she said. “I will strive for unity and for positive changes to the board,” adding that she anticipates the day when the board can once again meet in person.

Outgoing chair Diane Langman served in the role since 2019 and did not seek re-election.

“I want to thank our board for the honour of being elected as chair for the past two years,” she said in the release.

“Overall it has been a wonderful experience where I have had the pleasure to work more closely with other directors throughout our region, learn more about our area and to truly appreciate the amount of depth and knowledge our staff have at the regional district.”