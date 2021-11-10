A veteran with the Royal Canadian Legion wearing a poppy on Remembrance Day. (Supplied by Pixabay)

Castlegar will hold a Remembrance Day service tomorrow, but for the second straight year, it will be limited due to COVID-19.

Royal Canadian Legion president Chris McBain says there will be no parade, but a ceremony will go ahead at the cenotaph using pre-placed wreaths.

It will be a bit bigger than last year, as they are expecting a larger contingent of scouts and guides as well as lone representatives from the RCMP, the fire department, the MP and MLA’s offices, and the City of Castlegar.

McBain says while he’s not discouraging the public from attending, it’s difficult to have a large crowd. He asks you to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

He says you can still honour veterans if you stay at home.

“At 11 o’clock, take a moment to honour those fallen soldiers, our men and women who put their lives out there so that we can enjoy the freedoms we have today.”

After the ceremony, the branch will only be open for members and veterans