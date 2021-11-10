Trail RCMP have recovered a stolen truck following a crash on Saturday.

Police say shortly after 3 a.m. they responded to a complaint about a crash involving three vehicles in the 700 block of Rossland Avenue.

A Ford F150 truck crashed into two other parked vehicles. The driver of the truck ran away.

Police determined the truck was stolen from a home on Gordon Avenue in Warfield. The keys were swiped from inside the unlocked house while the owners were away.

Trail RCMP is urging the public to lock their vehicles and homes and ensure their vehicles keys and valuables are secured, says Sgt. Mike Wicentowich. People are still leaving their keys inside their vehicles or in easily located places in their unlocked homes. Please take precautions against this avoidable crime as it will continue until the suspect is brought into custody.

The Nelson Forensic Identification Section is examining the stolen truck.