RCMP are looking for a missing Rossland man.

Gary Camozzi, 71, hasn’t been seen in about a week and police have received reports from people worried about his welfare.

Camozzi typically lives outdoors, but frequently visits Rossland. If you have seem him, or know his whereabouts, please contact the RCMP at 250-364-2566

Camozzi is five-foot-seven, 139 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.