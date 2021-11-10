The Trail cenotaph is seen on Pine Avenue. Photo by Google Street View

For the second straight year, Trail will not have a Remembrance Day ceremony at the cenotaph, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

However, Royal Canadian Legion Branch 11 past president Rob Riley says they will be laying wreaths there in the morning and invite people to come on their own time to pay their respects.

They will also be having a “very limited” ceremony outside the branch that is just for Legion members. Afterward, Riley says the branch is open to the public, “so we’re welcoming people to come in for refreshments if they wish.”

The Legion will also have a colour party at the Trail Smoke Eaters game on Wednesday.