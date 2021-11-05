The City of Trail says paving will begin Monday in various parts of the city so long as the weather co-operates.

Selkirk Paving will begin on the 900 block of Nelson Avenue, followed by the intersection of Binns Street and Old Rossland Avenue, the 1900 block of Fifth Avenue and lastly the 3700 block of Carnation Drive.

The work is expected to conclude next Friday. The city asks you to follow all traffic control people and signs. They further note: