The red shaded areas indicate some of the land west of Kootenay Lake that She Shred Adventures is seeking tenure to.

A local snowmobiling company is applying for backcountry tenure at various places in the Slocan Valley and around Kootenay Lake.

She Shreds Mountain Adventures Inc. is seeking to use a total of 1,848 hectares of Crown land at eight different locations for activities including snowmobile clinics, avalanche courses, and occupational training.

The Krestova company says the land is near Meadow Creek, Morning Mountain, Coffee Creek, Slocan Park and Crusader Creek and overlaps with several other tenure holders and operators, none of whom have objected to the proposal.

According to a management plan filed with the application, the company is not planning to build any roads or structures.

Public feedback can be submitted until Nov. 16 at this site, which also has maps of the exact lands in question.

She Shreds says it has been around for a decade in BC and Quebec, and is currently operating in Nelson/Castlegar, Pemberton, Golden, Revelstoke, and Valemount.