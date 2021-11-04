Those in need of a warm place to stay over the winter months will be able to visit one of the temporary or emergency shelters available in B.C., with locations available in Grand Forks and Trail.

According to B.C. government officials, the facilities will offer spaces in its temporary shelter for those 19 and older.

In Grand Forks, the Boundary Family Services Society will have 15 spaces available, while the Trail Association for Community Living will have 18 spaces available for homeless residents.

The temporary shelters will be opened every night during the season and many will be available around the clock, with meals provided.

Meanwhile, extreme weather response shelters will be available overnight when an extreme weather alert is issued. Normally, they open on November 1st, but provincial funding allowed them to open as early as October 1st this year in communities already experiencing extreme weather.

“Communities outline what weather conditions warrant an extreme weather alert and determine the number of extreme weather spaces to activate on any night, depending on the capacity of existing shelters and the estimated need,” said B.C. officials.

A map showing where shelters are available can be found below.

More: Shelter Map (BC Housing)