Beaver Valley residents will continue to be able to access City of Trail recreation facilities and vice versa thanks to a new agreement between the city and Regional District of Kootenay Boundary.

The city and RDKB announced Wednesday that they have negotiated a five-year deal that will see Beaver Valley Regional Parks and Regional Trails contribute $632,550 over the life of the deal.

The reciprocal agreement allows Beaver Valley residents to access the city’s recreational facilities and programs at the reduced Trail resident program fee and lets City of Trail residents access all Beaver Valley recreational facilities and programs. The old agreement expired Sunday and the new one took effect the following day.

“We are very pleased to have reached this agreement,” Trail mayor Lisa Pasin said in a news release. “In addition to establishing long-term stability and access to all recreational amenities for residents in the Beaver Valley and electoral Area A, we can also continue to build positive relationships with our neighbouring communities.”

All City of Trail recreational facilities, services, and programs are covered in the agreement, including the Trail Aquatic & Leisure Centre, the Trail Memorial Centre, and the Willi Krause Fieldhouse.

“We all benefit when we work together as neighbours. This agreement allows all Beaver Valley and Area A residents to continue to enjoy access to high quality recreation facilities and programming,” said Beaver Valley regional director Alie Grieve, who also chairs Beaver Valley parks committee.