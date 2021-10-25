The provincial government is launching the CleanBC Roadmap to 2030 plan with the goal of reducing climate pollution and building a cleaner, stronger economy for people throughout B.C.

Provincial officials said the plan will introduce new ideas that will help B.C. achieve the Paris emissions reduction targets for 2030.

“Here in B.C., the threat of climate change is no longer decades or even years away. The impacts are all around us, from devastating wildfires to intense heat waves and droughts,” said Premier John Horgan.

“The scale of the climate emergency demands that we act with even greater urgency than ever before. By bringing people and businesses together, we can rise to the challenge and seize the opportunity to build a stronger, more resilient B.C. for everyone. That’s what this plan is all about.”

The CleanBC Roadmap to 2030 includes various actions across eight pathways.

According to the B.C. government, the plan will build on the progress that has been made since 2018, making polluting more expensive and the shift from fossil fuels to clean alternatives more affordable.

“By working with all sectors, we can see clearly where we are making progress and where new thinking and resources are required,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy.

“The CleanBC Roadmap puts greater focus on transitioning away from fossil fuels faster and adopting clean energy solutions. It strengthens B.C.’s position to attract investment and build opportunity for British Columbians and embodies our determination and commitment to meet our climate targets.”