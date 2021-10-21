53 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the West Kootenay, between October 10th to 16th.

According to data from the B.C. Centre for disease control, Castlegar has seven new cases.

Meanwhile, Trail had a total of 16 new cases, continuing to be the region with the highest case counts.

Both Grand Forks and Nelson reported the next highest new case numbers, with 10.

In that same time frame, the Kootenay Lake Region had four reported cases and the Arrow Lakes region saw no new COVID cases.

Last week’s case numbers represent a decline for the region, as 77 cases were reported across the region between October 3rd and 9th.