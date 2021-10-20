More people will be able to attend organized gatherings and events as B.C.’s two-dose vaccine requirements come into effect on Sunday, but mask requirements will remain in place.

Provincial officials said those 12 and older will have to present their BC Vaccination Card to attend certain events, services and businesses starting Monday.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced the 50% capacity limit for indoor events will be eased to allow full capacity for fully immunized attendees.

“We’re hoping to leverage the benefits of the vaccine card, and this is an important first step of that. We’ll be monitoring carefully and looking at whether we can take away additional restrictions, depending on how things evolve in the next few weeks,” said Henry.

Capacity limits will remain in effect for where regional health orders are in place, including Fraser East and parts of the Northern and Interior Health regions.