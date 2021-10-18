The B.C. government has updated what youth under the age of 16 are allowed to do for work.

The general working age has risen from 12 to 16, but children aged 14 and 15 can still work in “appropriate” jobs.

Some examples of appropriate jobs include cashier, golf caddy, server and lifeguard.

B.C. government officials said the new rules will not exclude children under 14 from babysitting or delivering newspapers part-time.

Children 12 or older can also continue working in businesses or farms that are owned by an immediate family member, as long as the work meets the safety criteria.

Jobs that are generally considered unsafe for youth under 16 now include repairing, maintaining or operating heavy machinery and construction sites.

The full list of jobs that are considered safe or unsafe can be found below.

MORE: Safe and Unsafe Jobs for Youth Under 16 (B.C. Government)

According to provincial officials, 1,700 youth, parents and employers were consulted before the list was finalized.

The new rules bring British Columbia in line with international standards after previously being the only province in Canada with a minimum working age as young as 12.