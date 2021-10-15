October is Mental-Health month: And as we transition from one hot summer into the cooler, grey-envelope of Fall, Selkirk College’s Castlegar and Nelson campuses, are hosting a mental health education and screening event for staff and students. “Beyond the Blues” is happening between October 18th and 21st. The event is timely given the backdrop of the global pandemic, coupled to a climate crisis – all of which has taken an immeasurable toll, on our collective mental health.



Since the Pandemic started some 20-months ago – 37% of British Columbians have reported a decline in their mental health. Youth and young adults in particular, have been exponentially impacted by the pandemic, reporting higher rates of mental health decline. As a result, this year’s “Beyond the Blues” education event, will incorporate much-needed tips and advice, on weathering the current storm.



“There is another way to feel,” says Dr. Sahana Madhyastha, Counsellor at Selkirk College. “It’s OK to NOT be OK, and feeling so-called ‘negative’ feelings is normal. But when those feelings get to the point of overwhelming the individual, or start to affect your daily life, it’s important to seek help.”



The event includes activities to learn more about mood and anxiety problems, effective treatments, supports and self-case. Attendees can also fill out short self-tests on well-being, depression, anxiety, and binge drinking. A clinician is available for private conversations about next steps, and there will be information about community resources and support available. There will also be door prizes and giveaways.



“This has been a rough year for all of us and the ongoing COVID-19 crisis response has resulted in massive lifestyle changes for us all. We encourage Selkirk community members to come out and connect with resources and support, for these challenging times and beyond.” The event is co-hosted by Selkirk College’s Counselling Services, Indigenous Services, and Healthy Campus.



EVENT TIME(S) & LOCATION



1) Silver King Campus (Nelson): Monday, October 18 from 11:30 a.m. to

1:30 pm @ Student Commons



2) Tenth Street Campus (Nelson): Wednesday, October 20 from 11:30

a.m. to1:30 p.m. @ Mary Hall, cafeteria



3) Castlegar Campus: Thursday, October 21 from 10 a.m. to1:00 p.m. in

The Pit



For more information: https://selkirk.ca/event/beyond-blues