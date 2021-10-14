The number of new COVID-19 cases identified in the West Kootenay last week – continued to drop relative to the week prior, to the lowest weekly number since mid-August.

The BC Centre for Disease Control shows Nelson leading that charge, as their mid-August positivity rate amongst resident’s testing positive for the virus between Oct. 3 and 9, was down from 153 cases to a mere 7 last week.

Trail has cut their incidence of Covid infection rates, in half, over the one and a half month time frame. The only true anomaly in the province is 100 Mile House. (See BC CDC numbers below)

New weekly case rates remain high across much of the province’s north. Setting new provincial highs for positivity of Covid are the Surrey and Prince George local health areas, as they continue to deliver the highest weekly case counts in the province: 329 and 284 respectively. It should be noted that Prince George has less than 25% of the Surrey region’s population.

Interior local health area weekly cases: