No other vehicles were involved in the Friday night (October 8th) crash that has left 3 others in serious, but stable condition.



The crash happened at Highway 814 and Township Road 475, north of Wetaskiwin.



Yesterday, an official with the Wetaskiwin Composite High School released a statement that all five people in the vehicle were Wetaskiwin Regional Public Schools students. The remaining three students were taken by STARS Air Ambulance to an Edmonton-area hospital.



The official confirmed, the two people who died, were Grade 12 students.



The investigation is still ongoing as the cause of the collision has yet to be determined. No names have been released.





