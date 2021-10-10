With the release of September’s Labour Force Survey results, B.C. still leads Canada in economic recovery, adding 12,300 jobs last month.

By region, the Kootenays saw the fifth-best recovery since the start of the pandemic, with 102.3 per cent, just behind the Prince George, Thompson-Okanagan, Cariboo and Vancouver Island regions.

“While we’re not there yet and many people and businesses are still struggling with the impacts of the pandemic, our economic success so far is due largely to the 81% of eligible British Columbians’ who have received the vaccine and done their part to keep our province safe and our economy moving forward,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation.

Women led B.C.’s increase in employment in September and had a job recovery rate of 101.7 per cent.

“Our record investments in skills training, child care and affordable housing will help ensure more British Columbians have the opportunity to succeed and build long-lasting careers while ensuring businesses have the workers they need now and in the future,” added Kahlon.

There were also job recovery increases among Indigenous peoples as the rate rose to 107.8 per cent, the highest since the pandemic started.

“We will continue to do what’s necessary to help build a stronger B.C. We all continue to recognize that a healthy B.C. and a healthy economy go hand in hand,: said Kahlon. “And I urge everyone to get vaccinated, which is the best way to put the pandemic behind us and ensure we can come together safely once again.”

Kahlon also noted that more than 34,000 people moved to B.C. helping grow the labour market.