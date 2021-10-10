B.C. health official spokesman Jeffrey Ferrier in a statement (Sunday) today, says parents can “register their kids through the Get Vaccinated portal ~ https://www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca/s/ ~ although it’s unclear, when those vaccines for children will be approved.



Ferrier added, “people are scheduled for their vaccination based on when it’s their turn, not when they register. The province will notify parents when it’s their turn to book an appointment for their children.”



Parents are still not able to actually book a vaccine appointment, as no COVID-19 vaccine has yet been approved in Canada for kids under the age of 12.



Last week, Pfizer Canada announced it is preparing to seek Health Canada’s authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11, by mid-October.



Premier John Horgan said health officials in the Province are working on the logistics of delivering the vaccines to children if and when that approval comes.